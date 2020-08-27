-
Kenosha protests: National Guard troops deployed to Wisconsin
Protests continue for a fourth night in the US city of Kenosha in Wisconsin, as anger grows over the police shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man, on Sunday.
Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has called in 500 more military troops from the National Guard to join hundreds of local police and sheriff’s deputies in riot gear.
The White House promises to deploy federal troops following sometimes violent demonstrations.
Al Jazeera’s John Hendren has more from Kenosha, Wisconsin, US.
