Kenya attack: Four Kenyan school children killed in Al Shabaab attack

In tonight’s edition:Several children are killed as al-Shabaab militants attack yet another target in Kenya. The EU calls for a ceasefire around besieged Tripoli and Sadio Mane wins best African player of the year at the CAF Awards in Egypt.

