Kenya blocks entry for non-residents in virus response

Most African countries, until recently, had largely been spared the rapid spread of COVID-19. Most of the continent’s reported cases were foreigners or people who had travelled abroad. Now, 27 affected nations have introduced strict measures to limit local transmission.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, where three cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed.

