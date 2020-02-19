Kenya calls up army cadets to fight insect invasion

A locust invasion in East Africa is seriously threatening crop production, worsening food shortages in a region where up to 25 million people are suffering from three consecutive years of droughts and floods. In Kenya, around 600 army cadets have been called up to help fight the insect onslaught.

