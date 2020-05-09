-
Kenya: Clashes erupt at protest against Nairobi slum eviction
Clashes with police broke out in northeastern Nairobi’s Kariobangi area on Friday, as residents protested against their eviction.
Demonstrators lit fires and set up barricades, with police deploying water cannons to disperse the crowd. A protester could be seen laying on the ground after being hit by a bullet.
The demonstration turned violent after residents saw some bulldozers disrupting supplies to the local market.
Nearly 5,000 residents were evicted on Monday, after authorities demolished their houses to reclaim the land.
