Kenya drivers struggle to make ends meet during lockdown

47 mins ago

Coronavirus restrictions are creating a boom in online and home delivery services.
But in Kenya’s capital, some going door-to-door say they are seeing few benefits and are struggling to make ends meet.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Nairobi.

