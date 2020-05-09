Kenya drivers struggle to make ends meet during lockdown

Coronavirus restrictions are creating a boom in online and home delivery services.

But in Kenya’s capital, some going door-to-door say they are seeing few benefits and are struggling to make ends meet.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Nairobi.

