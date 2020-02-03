Share
0 0 0 0

Kenya – Electromobility in Nairobi | DW News

February 3, 2020

The air in Nairobi is heavily polluted by emissions from cars, buses and mopeds. The first solar-powered trucks and jeeps with electric motors have now started appearing in the city. While the energy is cheap, the vehicles themselves are not.
