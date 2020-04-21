Share
Kenya floods: At least 22 missing after landslide

39 mins ago

A search operation is under way in western Kenya for at least 22 people who disappeared during a devastating flash flood.
Homes and markets were swept away after the rain triggered a landslide, killing 12 people.
The disaster is in the same area where a landslide had killed dozens of Kenyans five months ago.

Al Jazeera’s Catherin Soi reports from western Kenya.

