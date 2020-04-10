Kenya locust threat: Fears second wave will be worse for harvests

A second wave of desert locusts is about to hit Kenya and the region but this time scientists are warning that it could be up to 20 times larger than the ones that occurred earlier this year.

East Africa is also battling the coronavirus pandemic at the same time, and there are fears that both crises could cause severe food shortages.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Kitui in eastern Kenya.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Kenya #Locust #LocustOutbreak