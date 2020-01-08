Kenya school attacked by al-Shabab, several children killed

At least four students have been killed by suspected fighters from the armed group al-Shabab at a school in northern Kenya.

It comes as the United States boosts its military presence in the country, deploying additional soldiers to the Manda Bay airbase after al-Shabab staged at an attack there on Sunday.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Nairobi.

