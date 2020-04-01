Share
0 0 0 0

Kenya to probe fatal police shooting of teenager

35 mins ago

Kenya’s police have ordered an investigation into the death of a 13-year-old boy.
The victim’s neighbours say he was killed when the police opened fire to enforce a curfew on Monday evening.
The curfew is among new restrictions imposed by the government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Nairobi.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Kenya

Leave a Comment