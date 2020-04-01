Kenya to probe fatal police shooting of teenager

Kenya’s police have ordered an investigation into the death of a 13-year-old boy.

The victim’s neighbours say he was killed when the police opened fire to enforce a curfew on Monday evening.

The curfew is among new restrictions imposed by the government in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Nairobi.

