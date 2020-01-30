Kenyan biometric ID cards exclude millions of minorities

In tonight’s edition:Kenya’s high court upholds a petition to to put a new digital ID scheme on hold. Critics had accused the measure of discriminating against vulnerable communities. And Somalians are worried that national troops are still far from ready to take over when the African Union pulls its 20 000 peacekeeping troops out of Somalia next year. Finally Kenyan afro pop band have been snapped up by Universal Music Africa.

