-
Kenyan communities sue UK over colonial-era land grab
A community of more than 100,000 people in Kenya is seeking compensation from the British government for forced displacement from their homes and farmland.
It happened under British colonial rule during the first half of the 20th century when Kenyans were cleared from their land holdings to make way for enormous tea plantations.
Most of them have lived in poverty ever since, while multinational tea companies profit from their land.
Al Jazeera’s Malcolm Webb reports from Kericho county in Western Kenya, where he heard the stories of people who remember being displaced from their land.
