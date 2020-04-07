Kenyans stranded as capital cordoned off

In tonight’s edition: Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta hopes a deputy Governor arrested for ignoring rules to self quarantine gets a 10 year sentence. Meanwhile thousands struggle with strict Nairobi travel restrictions brought in to tackle Coronavirus. Uganda tries to help vulnerable communities get through a total lockdown and in Ivory Coast the inaccurate belief that neem plant contains chloroquine sees a spike in demand for the traditional herbal anti malaria therapy.

