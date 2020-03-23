-
Kenyans urged to maintain social distancing as lockdown nears
Kenya is edging towards a lockdown as the number of coronavirus cases rises to 15.
The government is suspending all international flights from Wednesday and has ordered pubs and restaurants to remain closed.
Kenyans are also being urged to take social distancing seriously.
But that is a problem in the sprawling informal settlements where people have no room to isolate or even access to running water.
Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from the capital, Nairobi.
