Kenya’s former President Daniel arap Moi has died, aged 95

about 1 hour ago

Kenya’s former President Daniel arap Moi has died.
Moi ruled the country for more than 20 years from 1978 to 2002.
He leaves behind a mixed legacy, ruling with an iron fist and violently repressing calls for political change.
But others say he was a populist who introduced educational and environmental policies that served the country well, especially during the initial period of his presidency.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports.

