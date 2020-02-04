Kenya’s former President Daniel arap Moi has died, aged 95

Kenya’s former President Daniel arap Moi has died.

Moi ruled the country for more than 20 years from 1978 to 2002.

He leaves behind a mixed legacy, ruling with an iron fist and violently repressing calls for political change.

But others say he was a populist who introduced educational and environmental policies that served the country well, especially during the initial period of his presidency.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports.

