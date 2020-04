Kenya’s president apologises for police ‘excesses’ amid coronavirus curfew

Kenya’s president apologises for the heavy-handed police enforcement of a coronavirus curfew, as some of the first people diagnosed with Covid-19 in the country speak out about their recovery. Also, South Africa ramps up testing measures as tributes are paid to a leading HIV scientist who has died of coronavirus. And Ivory Coast’s prime minister announces a stimulus package to help mitigate the economic consequences of the pandemic there.

