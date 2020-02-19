-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Kenya’s Safaricom to consider Huawei for 5G
In tonight’s edition : Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator Safaricom will consider giving a contract to China’s Huawei as it rolls out its fifth generation (5G) network this year, its acting chief executive said on Wednesday. Libya faces more hurdles on the road to peace as teh U.N backed government suspends participation in geneva talks. And finally members of the French Carribean diaspora have headed to African countries such as Ivory Coast and are exploring similarities and differences between their cultures. A carnival has been set up in Abidjan to celebrate. .
Subscribe to France 24 now:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
http://f24.my/YTliveEN
Visit our website:
http://www.france24.com
Subscribe to our YouTube channel:
http://f24.my/youtubeEN
Like us on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter:
Tweets by France24_en