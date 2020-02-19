Kenya’s Safaricom to consider Huawei for 5G

In tonight’s edition : Kenya’s biggest telecoms operator Safaricom will consider giving a contract to China’s Huawei as it rolls out its fifth generation (5G) network this year, its acting chief executive said on Wednesday. Libya faces more hurdles on the road to peace as teh U.N backed government suspends participation in geneva talks. And finally members of the French Carribean diaspora have headed to African countries such as Ivory Coast and are exploring similarities and differences between their cultures. A carnival has been set up in Abidjan to celebrate. .

