Khamenei: ‘Last night we slapped the US in the face’

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei addressed the nation in a televised speech in Iran’s capital on Wednesday.

Khamenei calls the missile strike launched by Iran against US forces in Iraq a “slap in the face” for the US and says it must leave the region.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran, Iran.

