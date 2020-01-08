Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sees recent events as a watershed moment. Are we about to see mass evacuations?…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/01/08/khamenei-says-us-presence-in-the-middle-east-is-unacceptable

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live