Khashoggi murder: Five get death sentence, al-Qahtani walks free
The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death and three others to prison for the murder of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a public prosecutor said.
However, two top figures investigated over the killing, including Saud al-Qahtani, have been exonerated.
The verdict signifies the end of a year-long trial in which more than 11 Saudis were tried.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.
