Share
0 0 0 0

Khashoggi murder: Five get death sentence, al-Qahtani walks free

38 mins ago

The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death and three others to prison for the murder of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a public prosecutor said.
However, two top figures investigated over the killing, including Saud al-Qahtani, have been exonerated.
The verdict signifies the end of a year-long trial in which more than 11 Saudis were tried.
Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Khashoggi #Saud

Leave a Comment