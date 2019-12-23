Khashoggi murder: Five get death sentence, al-Qahtani walks free

The Royal Court of Saudi Arabia has sentenced five people to death and three others to prison for the murder of the Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a public prosecutor said.

However, two top figures investigated over the killing, including Saud al-Qahtani, have been exonerated.

The verdict signifies the end of a year-long trial in which more than 11 Saudis were tried.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Chappelle reports.

