Kids react to Prince Harry and Meghan ‘stepping back’ 😂 | Newsround – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

There’s been a lot of reaction around the world to Prince Harry and Meghan announcing that they’ll be stepping back from their roles as senior royals.

People have been wondering about how they will actually become “financially independent” and what this means for the Royal Family.

There are a lot of questions about what they’ll do next!

We sent De’Graft to find out what you think about the royal couple’s decision.

CBBC Newsround | BBC

#BBC #BBCNewsround #BBCiPlayer

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.