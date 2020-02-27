Share
0 0 0 0

Kill or be killed: the nightmare world of South Sudan’s child soldiers

3 hours ago

As a fragile peace slowly settles in South Sudan, former child soldiers are gradually being demobilised. But do they still have a future? …
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/27/kill-or-be-killed-the-nightmare-world-of-south-sudan-s-child-soldiers

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment