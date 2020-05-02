Kim Jong Un makes first public appearance in three weeks | DW News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in public for the first time in three weeks. State media broadcast video of Kim at a dedication ceremony, adding that he was greeted with ‘thunderous applause’ from the crowd. Kim’s reemergence together with his sister and heir apparent, Kim Yo Jong, puts an end to speculation that the North Korean leader was seriously ill – or even dead.

