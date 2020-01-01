Kim Jong Un warns of North Korea’s ‘new strategic weapon’ | DW News

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un says the world will soon get a glimpse of what he called a new strategic weapon. Foregoing his traditional New Year’s speech, he was speaking at a conference of the ruling Workers’ Party. Expressing frustration over stalled nuclear talks, Kim said his country was no longer bound by a moratorium on nuclear and missile tests. The suspension had been at the center of diplomacy between North Korea and the United States. Kim accused the US of hostility – but he left the door open to further talks with President Donald Trump’s administration.

