King Tut COFFEE MOSAIC brings Guinness World Record to Cairo

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Egypt made an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records in Cairo, Saturday, with the world’s largest mosaic of Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh Tutankhamun made entirely from coffee cups.

The portrait of the ancient Boy King was made from 7,260 takeaway coffee cups filled with the coffee to various levels, to create different shades.

The installation was set in front of the Grand Egyptian Museum in Cairo, opening its doors to the public in 2020.

The previous record-breaking coffee cup masterpiece was an Elvis Presley portrait in 2012, created by Hawaiian coffee artists using 5,642 coffee cups.

Video ID: 20191228-020

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191228-020

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly