Kinshasa’s ‘sheep jumps’ fall flat

In DR Congo President Tshisekedi’s promised Kinshasa overpasses get off to an underwhelming. Their construction is making traffic even worse. Also we head to the seventh edition of the Kinshasa Book Festival. And plastic not so fantastic. Some South African surfers are ditching the fibreglass and foam for wooden surfboards that are better for the environment.

