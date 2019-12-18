KL Summit: Five major issues facing Muslim world

Muslim leaders are in Malaysia for a summit aimed at tackling challenges facing the Muslim world.

Conflicts in Iraq and Lebanon are on the agenda.

Al Jazeera’s Mohamed Vall has the story from Kuala Lumpur.

