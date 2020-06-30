Koalas could go extinct in Australian state of NSW ‘before 2050’

IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, June 30: We look at a harrowing Associated Press report which says Chinese authorities are forcibly imposing birth control on its Muslim ‘Uighurs’. In France, Emmanuel Macron tries to capitalise on the green wave that swept environmental parties into power in several cities after the weekend’s local elections. A new report warns that koalas could become extinct in the Australian state of NSW before 2050. Finally, Mercedes Benz reveals a new Formula One car kit inspired by the Black Lives Matter Movement.

