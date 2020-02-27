Share
0 0 0 0

Kosovo PM Albin Kurti on Serbia, the impossibility of land swaps, and who Borrell should represent

4 hours ago

Euronews’ Jack Parrock sat down with Kosovan PM Albin Kurti, who outlined his views on the Serbia roadmap, and how EU officials should have a pan-European perspective.…
READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/02/27/kosovo-pm-albin-kurti-on-serbia-the-impossibility-of-land-swaps-and-who-borrell-should-rep

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Leave a Comment