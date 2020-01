Kremlin reshuffle: Will Putin reforms guarantee grip on power?

A classic Putin move. The master of the Kremlin catching all comers off guard with the sacking of his cabinet, the kicking upstairs of longtime shadow Dmitry Medvedev, and plans for a constitutional reform that the opposition suspects is all about keeping the reins of power beyond the end of his term-limited mandate in 2024.

