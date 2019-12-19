Kuala Lumpur Summit: Muslim leaders speak

Kuala Lumpur Summit: Five major issues facing Muslim world

Leaders from some of the world’s most populous Muslim-majority nations set to address issues like Islamophobia, poverty.

Leaders from some of the world’s most populous Muslim-majority countries are set to meet in Malaysia’s capital on Thursday to address issues such as Islamophobia and poverty, with the organisers insisting the event is not meant to rival the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad will preside over the meeting with fellow heads of state, President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is also expected to attend.

