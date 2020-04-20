Share
Kyrgyzstan gov’t faces backlash over doctor’s ‘forced confession’

2 days ago

The government in Kyrgyzstan is facing a backlash for forcing doctors to apologise after complaining that they do not have enough personal protective equipment.
Medical staff account for a quarter of new infections there.

Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier-Walker reports.

