Kyrgyzstan gov’t faces backlash over doctor’s ‘forced confession’

The government in Kyrgyzstan is facing a backlash for forcing doctors to apologise after complaining that they do not have enough personal protective equipment.

Medical staff account for a quarter of new infections there.

Al Jazeera’s Robin Forestier-Walker reports.

