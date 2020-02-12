Share
0 0 0 0

“Lack of media coverage for Warren after Iowa was stunning”

about 1 hour ago

Sciences Po sociologist Jen Schradie has doubts over whether female candidates get taken as seriously as men when she scrutinizes the lack of media coverage for Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren after her strong third place in the Iowa caucuses.

Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YouTubeEN
FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7
https://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website: https://www.france24.com
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/France24_en

Leave a Comment