Landslides kill at least 20 in India’s Assam state
At least 20 people – including children – have died in landslides in India’s northeast Assam state.
After days of heavy rain, several makeshift homes gave way on Tuesday morning.
The community is now bracing for even more rain in the coming days.
Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez Hoda-Yan has more.
