Laos: Preparations underway to build largest dam to date on lower Mekong River

Footage filmed on Tuesday captures preparations underway to build the Luang Prabang hydropower dam, the fifth and largest of nine dams, Laos plans to construct on Southeast Asia’s Mekong River, despite warnings over its economic, environmental and social impact.

According to environmental rights groups the dam is likely to cause greater river bank erosion affecting agriculture and will threaten the fish stocks that millions of people depend on for a living.

Yellow markers could be seen placed on both banks of Mekong River in preparation for the construction of the dam, set to begin later this year.

Experts say the Mekong river experienced historically low water levels this year, due to a combination of global climate change and the effect of dams.

The planned Luang Prabang dam would to produce 1,460 megawatts of electricity for export to Thailand and Vietnam.

Laos has seen 50 dams built in the last 15 years as part of its quest to become “the battery of Southeast Asia,” exporting the electricity they generate to other countries in the region.

