Latin America economy: IMF forecasts strong regional recession

The International Monetary Fund is forecasting that Latin America will plunge into a recession that could set the clock back more than 50 years in terms of economic growth.

Of the 635 million people who live in Latin America and the Caribbean, at least one third could lose their livelihoods as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman has more from Santiago.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #IMF #LatinAmerica