Latin America protests: Why are people taking to the streets? | DW News
In Latin America, another year of serious unrest could lie ahead. In 2019, a wave of protests broke out across the continent. Venezuela remains in the grip of an economic crisis. A year ago, opposition leader Juan Guaido claimed the presidency from Nicolas Maduro, who is accused of election fraud and dictatorial rule. Argentina is in deep recession, and unable to pay its foreign debt of more than 100 billion dollars. In neighboring Bolivia, President Evo Morales was pushed from power in November. While in Chile and Colombia, protesters are demanding better governance and solutions to economic inequality. What’s going on with the protests and riots in South America?
