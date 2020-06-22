Latin America reels as Covid-19 cases surge past 2 million

The World Health Organisation has recorded the highest one-day increase of COvid-19 cases, with 183,000 cases added in 24 hours. Confirmed cases have surged past two million in Latin America and the Caribbean, with Brazil and Mexico the hardest hit.

Subscribe to France 24 now:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

FRANCE 24 live news stream: all the latest news 24/7

http://f24.my/YTliveEN

Visit our website:

http://www.france24.com

Subscribe to our YouTube channel:

http://f24.my/youtubeEN

Like us on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/FRANCE24.English

Follow us on Twitter:

Tweets by France24_en