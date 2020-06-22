-
A ‘great day’ for film buffs as France’s 6,000 cinema screens reopen after lockdown - 13 hours ago
Reading terror attack second victim named - 14 hours ago
Latin America reels as Covid-19 cases surge past 2 million - 14 hours ago
Discovery of virus in sewage could help early detection of outbreaks - 15 hours ago
Germany cases jump as new clusters identified - 15 hours ago
Serbia election: President Vucic declares landslide win in controversial parliamentary vote - 16 hours ago
Back to school for millions in France as more Covid-19 restrictions lifted - 16 hours ago
ICC judges to hear appeal against acquittal of Ivory Coast’s Gbagbo - 16 hours ago
Georgia: Demonstrators gather outside parliament to mark anniversary of protests - 16 hours ago
Latin America reels as Covid-19 cases surge past 2 million
The World Health Organisation has recorded the highest one-day increase of COvid-19 cases, with 183,000 cases added in 24 hours. Confirmed cases have surged past two million in Latin America and the Caribbean, with Brazil and Mexico the hardest hit.
