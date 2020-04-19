Latin America struggles from growing COVID-19 crisis

Healthcare centres in Latin America’s worst-affected countries are being pushed to the limit.

Hospitals in the continent’s largest country Brazil are under increasing strain. And the healthcare system is collapsing in Ecuador’s biggest city.

Al Jazeera’s Teresa Bo reports from Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires.

