Latin America takes steps to counter coronavirus, Brazil’s Bolsonaro snubs warnings

38 mins ago

Guatemala logged its first fatality from coronavirus on Sunday as nations in South and Central America ramped up measures to contain the infection, with Panama banning entry of non-resident foreigners and Honduras closing its borders to passenger traffic for a week.

