Latin America turns to faith during coronavirus pandemic

Over the Easter weekend, many of the region’s Catholic congregations found solace watching mass conducted online – if they had internet access.

Many of Latin America’s countries were already on the brink of economic recession. But with the coronavirus pandemic sweeping the region and their leaders’ sometimes confusing response to combatting COVID-19, they prayed for their health and livelihoods.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago, Chile.

