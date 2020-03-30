-
Latin American countries take different measures to contain virus
Strict containment measures such as night-time curfews are in force across several Latin American countries, but other nations are taking a less drastic approach in their fight against the coronavirus.
Honduras has extended its nationwide curfew until at least mid-April.
Venezuela’s opposition leader is calling for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into the country, where the outbreak could be particularly devastating.
And cases have been rising in Mexico.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador is recommending that people stay home, but the call is not mandatory.
Al Jazeera’s Manuel Rapalo reports from Mexico City.
