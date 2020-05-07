Latin American criminal gangs ‘helping’ battle COVID-19 outbreaks

In Latin American countries like Brazil, Ecuador, Peru and Mexico, it is not just governments which are battling the coronavirus.

Organised crime gangs have been quick to publicise their efforts in combating the spread.

Al Jazeera’s John Holman reports.

