Latin American governments struggle to fight coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Latin America at an already vulnerable time for the region.

Public health services are severely lacking, and some countries are already in a recession.

While some governments are trying to prepare for the worst, others are ignoring the World Health Organization (WHO)’s warnings on the need for social distancing and self-isolation.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago, Chile.

