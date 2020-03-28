Latin America’s COVID-19 cases rise rapidly

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Latin America is rising rapidly and is now above 10,000.

But the real extent of the disease is believed to be far greater in a region where some countries are still hesitating to take stronger measures.

Al Jazeera’s Lucia Newman reports from Santiago.

