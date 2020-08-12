-
Latin America’s COVID spike could bring a second lockdown
Latin America is seeing worrisome spikes in infections even in countries that had initially controlled the new coronavirus. Colombia on Tuesday passed 400,000 confirmed cases, becoming the country with the eighth highest total in the world.
The region is the current epicentre of the pandemic.
The economic effects of long lockdowns are also sparking protests.
Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Colombia’s capital, Bogota.
