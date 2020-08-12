Latin America’s COVID spike could bring a second lockdown

Latin America is seeing worrisome spikes in infections even in countries that had initially controlled the new coronavirus. Colombia on Tuesday passed 400,000 confirmed cases, becoming the country with the eighth highest total in the world.

The region is the current epicentre of the pandemic.

The economic effects of long lockdowns are also sparking protests.

Al Jazeera’s Alessandro Rampietti reports from Colombia’s capital, Bogota.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Coronavirus #COVID-19 #LatinAmerica