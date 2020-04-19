Latvia: NATO concludes Steel Brawler drills amid coronavirus outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The multinational ‘Steel Brawler’ NATO military exercise concluded at the Mza Mackevici training ground in Latvia on Saturday.

Footage shows military equipment driving on streets near the training ground.

Some 600 soldiers and 100 units of military equipment took part in the drills, which were held between April 13 and 18.

According to the Latvian army, the drills aimed to improve cooperation between the armed forces making up the multinational alliance.

Defender Europe 2020 drills were reduced in scope due to the COVID-19 outbreak; Steel Brawler was part of these drills.

It was reported earlier that two NATO soldiers serving in Latvia were diagnosed with COVID-19.

Video ID: 20200418-050

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200418-050

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly