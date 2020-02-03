‘Laughable’: Anger as BAFTA awards recognise only white actors

The top names in cinema have gathered in London for the British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs.

But this year’s ceremony has been overshadowed by criticism of the lack of diversity among nominees – highlighted by one of its winners.

Al Jazeera’s Raheela Mohammed reports.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#BAFTA2020 #BaftaSoWhite #AljazeeraEnglish