Lava, ash and lightning: Philippine’s Taal volcano erupts

The Taal volcano in the Philippines erupted Sunday, sending vast plumes of ash into the air and producing spectacular volcanic lightning, while thousands were evacuated and flights cancelled in the capital Manila.

